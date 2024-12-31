iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CORO)

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CORO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

