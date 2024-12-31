iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.63 and traded as low as $41.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 24,975,945 shares.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

