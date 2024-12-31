iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

