iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
