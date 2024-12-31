J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.53 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 269.40 ($3.38). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 271.61 ($3.41), with a volume of 3,403,515 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.53. The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,536.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,666.67%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

