James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.33 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 208.60 ($2.62). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.62), with a volume of 35,483 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRPR
James Cropper Stock Down 3.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jon Yeung purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £8,050 ($10,100.38). 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About James Cropper
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.
