James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Latham Price Performance
Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,265.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,311.65. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($13.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43.
James Latham Company Profile
