James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,265.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,311.65. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 1,070 ($13.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

