Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,997 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 103.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.