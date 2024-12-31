Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 610,971 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.