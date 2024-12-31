JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 519540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This represents a 1.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 764,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

