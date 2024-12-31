Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Announces GBX 4.40 Dividend

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jet2 Price Performance

JET2 opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.41, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,679 ($21.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($23.84) to GBX 2,050 ($25.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.11) to GBX 2,385 ($29.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2

In other Jet2 news, insider Angela Luger purchased 900 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($15,752.82). Insiders own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

