John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.37 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.78). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,701,702 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group
John Wood Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,986 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,681.24 ($8,382.99). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.