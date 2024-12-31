John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.37 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.78). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,701,702 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.18 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,986 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,681.24 ($8,382.99). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.