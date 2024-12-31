JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,326,065 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $197,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $69,715,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

