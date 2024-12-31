JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 512,778 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $209,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

