JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 176,308 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $211,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $500.19 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.55 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.09. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.