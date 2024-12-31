JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,894,852 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $228,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.