JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,472,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.86% of Smurfit Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 297.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.