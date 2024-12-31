JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Exelon worth $238,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Exelon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 110.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.