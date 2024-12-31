JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $226,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $482.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

