JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $200 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $200,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 811.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

