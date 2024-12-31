JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $208.58 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $208,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at WEX
In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX
WEX Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of WEX opened at $170.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.