JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $208.58 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $208,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEX opened at $170.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.