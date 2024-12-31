JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $214.95 Million Stock Position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 50.34% of FCF US Quality ETF worth $214,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS TTAC opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. FCF US Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96.

About FCF US Quality ETF

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

