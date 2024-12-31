JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $217.68 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,762,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $217,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

