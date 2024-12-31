JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,792 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $233,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.43 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

