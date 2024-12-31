JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 223,332 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.51% of Floor & Decor worth $200,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 94.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 173,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

