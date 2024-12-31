JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $256,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.13 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $33.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.