JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $241,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after buying an additional 353,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

