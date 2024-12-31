JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $193,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $568.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $487.66 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

