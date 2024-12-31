JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $265,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.