JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 388,958 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Radian Group worth $270,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

