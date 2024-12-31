JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,505 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.67% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $229,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

