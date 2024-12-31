JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $260,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

