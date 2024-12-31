JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 2.3% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 993,855 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 232.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 289,914 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,732,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 881,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 253,875 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $673.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

