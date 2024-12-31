Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 2,568,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,653,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

