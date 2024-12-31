Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.00. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 39,587 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Key Tronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

