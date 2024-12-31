Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.94. 544,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,838,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 6.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.