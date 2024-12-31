KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.57. 15,752,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,033,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $803.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

