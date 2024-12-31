Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

SWIM stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $787.41 million, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,626.64. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,113.86. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $320,189. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Latham Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

