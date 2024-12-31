Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.