Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,781,000 after buying an additional 389,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,654,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

About Liberty Live Group

LLYVK opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

