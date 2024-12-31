Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TSE LBS opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. Life & Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$7.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

