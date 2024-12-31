Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Life & Banc Split Price Performance
Shares of TSE LBS opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. Life & Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$7.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.83.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
