Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.21. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 29,922 shares trading hands.

Life Design Station International Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Life Design Station International

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

