Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) versus PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Critical Comparison

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 10.89% 9.81% 0.51%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Lloyds Banking Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 3.77 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $18.79 billion 2.19 $6.79 billion $0.39 6.97

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lloyds Banking Group 0 7 3 0 2.30

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

