LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 34,724 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

