Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.13. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.