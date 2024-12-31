Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 80,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,809.67. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lottery.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Lottery.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 74.33% and a negative net margin of 505.07%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

