Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Nicole Neuburger Sells 2,022 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

LULU stock opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $508.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

