Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.75. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 213,662 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

