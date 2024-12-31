Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.52 and traded as high as C$44.25. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$44.01, with a volume of 5,040,940 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.52. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$194,315.82. Insiders have sold 77,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

