MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.98. MARA shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 7,893,882 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $646,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,010,115. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

