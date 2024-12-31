MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $12,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $569,219.50. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $11,160.00.

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MaxCyte by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

